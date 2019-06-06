The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a four-year deal with quarterback Carson Wentz through 2024. Ian Rapoport is reporting that the extension is worth $32 million per year.

The #Eagles and QB Carson Wentz have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2024. Locking up their franchise QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2019

The 26-year-old posted 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 starts last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz went down with a back injury in December and did not play the rest of the 2018 season.

Wentz suffered an ACL tear in 2017, which held him out of the Eagles Superbowl run behind quarterback Nick Foles. The North Dakota State product has only played one full 16 game season in his three-year career.