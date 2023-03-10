The Philadelphia Eagles have given Darius Slay and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, permission to seek a trade, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.

But the team is hopeful that the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback will remain with the team.

Slay, 32, is set to enter the final year of a three-year, $50 million deal. His cap hit for 2023 is just over $26 million.

A native of Brunswick, NJ, Slay was the 36th overall selection of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

After seven seasons with the Detroit Lions, he was traded to the Eagles, with whom he's spent the past three seasons, in 2020 in exchange for third-round and fifth-round picks.

Slay appeared in all 17 games for the NFC champions this past season, recording 55 tackles, 14 pass deflections and three interceptions