Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni declined to name Jalen Hurts the team's starting quarterback for the 2021 season and said he wants competition at every position.

"To name a starter at this particular time... we've been working with these guys for two days."



Sirianni says he wants competition at every position. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 21, 2021

Hurts, who was selected by the team in the second round of last year's NFL Draft, took over for Carson Wentz and started four games as a rookie.

The 22-year-old threw for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added 354 yards and three touchdowns on 63 rushes over the season.

Hurts and Joe Flacco are the only quarterbacks on the Eagles roster at the moment.