1h ago
Sirianni won't name Hurts starting QB
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni declined to name Jalen Hurts the team's starting quarterback for the 2021 season and instead said there will be an open competition.
TSN.ca Staff
Who faces more pressure from Brady: Rodgers or Mahomes?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni declined to name Jalen Hurts the team's starting quarterback for the 2021 season and said he wants competition at every position.
Hurts, who was selected by the team in the second round of last year's NFL Draft, took over for Carson Wentz and started four games as a rookie.
The 22-year-old threw for 1,061 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added 354 yards and three touchdowns on 63 rushes over the season.
Hurts and Joe Flacco are the only quarterbacks on the Eagles roster at the moment.