The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Matt Patricia as a defensive assistant, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Patricia, 48, will work under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, hired after Jonathan Gannon left the team to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

A native of Sherrill, NY, Patricia spent the past two seasons in his second stint with the New England Patriots where he served as the offensive playcaller.

Prior to that, Patricia served as head coach of the Detroit Lions for three seasons, amassing a record of 13-2-1 and missing the playoffs in all three seasons.

In his first stint with the Patriots from 2004 to 2020, Patricia worked his way up to defensive coordinator and held the role from 2012 to 2017.

During his time under Bill Belichick, Patricia won three Super Bowl titles.