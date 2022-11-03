Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans led a pair of scoring drives over 75 yards, and enter halftime tied at 14 in Houston on Thursday Night Football on TSN.

Jalen Hurts put together an efficient first half, completing 14-of-18 passes for 176 yards. Miles Sanders added 54 yards on eight rushes with a touchdown scored.

Davis Mills threw two touchdowns on eight-of-nine passing for 90 yards, and rookie Dameon Pierce put together a strong first half with 88 yards on 13 carries.

The Texans went to work quickly with their final possession, and a 36-yard dash by Pierce set up a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore shortly after, which tied the game at 14 late in the first half.

Sanders took control of the game after a quick Texans three-and-out, contributing 45 yards on the ground in a drive that totalled 79 yards and was capped off with a short touchdown run by Kenneth Gainwell, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter.

After a pair of long catch-and-runs by A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith for the Eagles, Hurts coughed up the football when he was hit from behind and the Texans jumped on the fumble for the first turnover of the game.

It took until two minutes into the second quarter for the first defensive stop of the game, as the Texans' drive was stopped short by a false start penalty made their third-down try too long to complete.

The Eagles led an 18-play drive that spanned almost 10 minutes and covered 91 yards, which culminated in a Sanders touchdown run from two yards out on fourth down. Hurts completed eight passes on the march.

Houston opened the game with an impressive drive - the run game and Pierce worked well, and a 34-yard strike to Philip Dorsett down the sideline set up a two-yard touchdown pass from Mills to rookie tight end Teagan Quintoriano.