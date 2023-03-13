Jason Kelce isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

The five-time All-Pro centre announced Monday that he intends to return for a 13th NFL season.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season," Kelce wrote on Twitter. "After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't f---ing done yet!"

The 35-year-old Kelce, a free agent, has spent the entirety of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who originally took Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Kelce has appeared in 176 career games for the team, including all 17 in 2022, and was instrumental in their run to the franchise's first ever Super Bowl victory in 2018 and NFC Championship this past season.

Kelce is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis