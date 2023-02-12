Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs started hot, but cooled off after early touchdowns to end the first quarter tied 7-7.

Patrick Mahomes completed five-of-seven passes for Kansas City with 73 yards and a touchdown. Travis Kelce caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Hurts went seven-of-nine for 71 yards and a rushing touchdown for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia started their third drive strong, and control the ball at midfield after one quarter.

The second drive of the game for Kansas City started strong with another big catch for Kelce, but ended with Harrison Butker's 42-yard field goal trying doinking off the goal post and bouncing wide, holding the score at 7-7.

Philadelphia's second drive was not as successful as their first - an offensive pass interference penalty put the Eagles in an early hole, and they were forced to punt.

When the Eagles scored on their opening drive, it pushed the Chiefs to their first deficit of the playoffs. Mahomes worked to tie it up quickly, as his first pass of the game went to Travis Kelce for 20 yards. The drive ended similarly, when Mahomes found Kelce on and out-and-up route for an 18-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia, as they've done in ten opening drives this year, marched down field and scored a touchdown - this one a QB sneak by Hurts. Devonta Smith was key throughout, as he caught three passes for three first downs and 41 yards.

The Chiefs won the coin toss, but deferred their choice to the second half, and the Eagles opened with possession.