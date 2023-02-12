43m ago
Eagles lead Chiefs at halftime, Mahomes limps off late
The Philadelphia Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs 24-14 at half time, and Patrick Mahomes appeared to aggravate his high ankle sprain which he suffered in the Divisional Round three weeks ago on a hit late in the second quarter.
TSN.ca Staff
Hurts rushes it in from four yards out for his second touchdown on the ground
Mahomes, who won his second MVP award of his career on Thursday, limped off the field in obvious pain after failing to run for a first down on a long third down try.
Jalen Hurts had a strong first half, as he completed 17-of-22 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown and added 63 yards on 11 carries and two rushing touchdowns.
Mahomes completed eight-of-13 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Travis kelce caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
The final drive of the first half went well for Philadelphia, as they went downfield and Jake Elliott hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired.
Kansas City collected the ball with a chance to tie up the game late in the half, and disaster struck when Mahomes scrambled on a third and long - he was tackled very short and came up limping, the same leg on which he suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs had to punt a play later with their MVP quarterback in obvious pain.
After the big touchdown surrendered on a turnover, the Eagles offence went right back to it - a huge run on fourth-and-five from midfield for Hurts was the key play on a drive that resulted in Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the half, giving the Eagles a 21-14 lead.
Just as Philadelphia were starting to drive with a lead, Hurts fumbled without being touched at midfield. Nick Bolton recovered for Kansas City and ran the ball back 36 yards for a touchdown to even the score at 14-14.
Kansas City was forced into their first punt of the game in their first possession of the second quarter - Javon Hargrave blew a run play up deep in the backfield on first down and the Eagles defence was able to hold on to force a three-and-out.
The Eagles' major offensive acquisition in the off-season - wide receiver A.J. Brown - came up huge on the first play of the second quarter, getting behind the Chiefs secondary and bring in a deep pass for a 45-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia the lead.