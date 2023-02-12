Hurts rushes it in from four yards out for his second touchdown on the ground

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the Kansas City Chiefs 24-14 at half time, and Patrick Mahomes appeared to aggravate his high ankle sprain which he suffered in the Divisional Round three weeks ago on a hit late in the second quarter.

Mahomes, who won his second MVP award of his career on Thursday, limped off the field in obvious pain after failing to run for a first down on a long third down try.

Jalen Hurts had a strong first half, as he completed 17-of-22 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown and added 63 yards on 11 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

Mahomes completed eight-of-13 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Travis kelce caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The final drive of the first half went well for Philadelphia, as they went downfield and Jake Elliott hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired.

Kansas City collected the ball with a chance to tie up the game late in the half, and disaster struck when Mahomes scrambled on a third and long - he was tackled very short and came up limping, the same leg on which he suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs had to punt a play later with their MVP quarterback in obvious pain.

After the big touchdown surrendered on a turnover, the Eagles offence went right back to it - a huge run on fourth-and-five from midfield for Hurts was the key play on a drive that resulted in Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the half, giving the Eagles a 21-14 lead.

Just as Philadelphia were starting to drive with a lead, Hurts fumbled without being touched at midfield. Nick Bolton recovered for Kansas City and ran the ball back 36 yards for a touchdown to even the score at 14-14.

Kansas City was forced into their first punt of the game in their first possession of the second quarter - Javon Hargrave blew a run play up deep in the backfield on first down and the Eagles defence was able to hold on to force a three-and-out.

The Eagles' major offensive acquisition in the off-season - wide receiver A.J. Brown - came up huge on the first play of the second quarter, getting behind the Chiefs secondary and bring in a deep pass for a 45-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia the lead.