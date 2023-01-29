Must See: Smith brings in the insane one-handed grab

The Philadelphia Eagles rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The Eagles got out to a 21-7 lead in the first half thanks to a trio of touchdowns on the ground. Miles Sanders got things rolling for the Eagles with a six-yard TD after DeVonta Smith hauled in a one-handed pass from Jalen Hurts.

Sanders found the end zone again in the second quarter, with Boston Scott adding one of his own before time expired in the first half.

The 49ers had to pivot multiple times during the game at the quarterback position as Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury to his throwing arm early.

Purdy came in and out of the huddle during the game with Josh Johnson carrying the majority of the load in the second quarter. Purdy had no choice but to assume the cuties under centre after Johnson suffered a concussion and was ruled out.

Purdy completed four passes for 23 yards. Hurts countered with 121 passing yards on 15 completions.

After an unnecessary roughness penalty called on the 49ers in the third quarter that would cost them 15 yards, Hurts plowed his way into the end zone for the team's fourth rushing touchdown.

The 49ers were penalized 11 times for 81 yards in their loss. 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams and Eagles K'Von Wallace were both ejected.

For the Eagles, it's their first NFC Championship since the 2017 season, when they advanced to defeat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl 41-33, in a game that saw the usage of the iconic "Philly Special" play by then-quarterback Nick Foles.

The 49ers suffered their second NFC title loss in as many seasons.

The Eagles will play the winner from the AFC: the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs.