Eagles sign Canadian safety Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles signed Canadian safety Sydney Brown on Thursday.
Brown, 23, was selected by the Eagles in the second round, 66th overall in the 2023 NFL draft last month.
The native of London, Ont., finished the season with 40 solo tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and was tied for second in the FBS with six interceptions.
Brown earned First Team All-Big Ten Coaches and Second Team All-Big-Ten Media Honours and was also named a finalist for the 2022 Jon Cornish Trophy.
Sibling Chase Brown, a running back who was chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round, 163rd overall agreed to terms with the team in early May.