The Philadelphia Eagles signed Canadian safety Sydney Brown on Thursday.

Brown, 23, was selected by the Eagles in the second round, 66th overall in the 2023 NFL draft last month.

📝



We've signed OL Tyler Steen and S Sydney Brown.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UoCkO0FjrG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 18, 2023

The native of London, Ont., finished the season with 40 solo tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and was tied for second in the FBS with six interceptions.

Brown earned First Team All-Big Ten Coaches and Second Team All-Big-Ten Media Honours and was also named a finalist for the 2022 Jon Cornish Trophy.

Sibling Chase Brown, a running back who was chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round, 163rd overall agreed to terms with the team in early May.