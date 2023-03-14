The NFC champions will have a new member of the backfield in 2023.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has agreed to terms with running back Rashaad Penny.

Source: The #Eagles have agreed to terms with #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Penny, 27, had spent all five seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks.

A product of San Diego State, Penny was originally taken with the 27th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Norwalk, CA native appeared in just five games last season after incurring a season-ending ankle injury in October. In 2022, Penny rushed for 346 yards on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

In 42 career game, Penny has rushed for 1,918 yards on 337 carries with 13 TDs and two fumbles.