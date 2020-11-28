Eagles TE Ertz unlikely to play vs. Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Saturday tight end Zach Ertz is unlikely to play Monday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Doug Pederson: Zach Ertz unlikely to play Monday. Hoping for next week. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 28, 2020

Pederson said he hopes Ertz can return next week.

The 30-year-old Ertz has appeared in six games for the Eagles this season, recording 24 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Ertz is coming off three straight Pro Bowl seasons.