The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release defensive back Darius Slay, according to multiple reports.

The 32-year-old spent the past three years with the Eagles, helping them to a Super Bowl appearance this past season.

Eagles plan to release CB Darius Slay, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

In 17 games in 2022, Slay had 55 combined tackles and three interceptions with 14 passes defenced. He is a five-time Pro-Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

Slay began his career with the Detroit Lions, playing seven seasons in the Motor City before joining the Eagles via trade in March of 2020.

A native of Brunswick, Ga., Slay was selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) by the Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft.