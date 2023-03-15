Reports: Eagles to release DB Slay
The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release defensive back Darius Slay, according to multiple reports.
The 32-year-old spent the past three years with the Eagles, helping them to a Super Bowl appearance this past season.
In 17 games in 2022, Slay had 55 combined tackles and three interceptions with 14 passes defenced. He is a five-time Pro-Bowler and one-time All-Pro.
Slay began his career with the Detroit Lions, playing seven seasons in the Motor City before joining the Eagles via trade in March of 2020.
A native of Brunswick, Ga., Slay was selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) by the Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft.