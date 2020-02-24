1h ago
TSN.ca Staff
Ducks send Grant to Flyers for Criscuolo and a 4th round pick
The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired forward Derek Grant from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo and a fourth round draft pick.
In 257 career games, Grant has 30 goals and 35 assists. He's played for the Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, and Ottawa Senators.
Criscuolo has eight goals and 16 assists in 40 games with the Flyers' AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms.