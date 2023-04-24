Flyers defenceman Braun retires after 13 NHL seasons
Justin Braun - Getty Images
Veteran defenceman Justin Braun announced his retirement on Monday after 13 NHL seasons.
Braun appeared in 52 games this season with the Philadelphia Flyers, posting two assists. The 36-year-old spent the season playing out a one-year, $1 million contract.
Braun began his career as a seventh-round pick of the San Jose Sharks in the 2007 NHL Draft. He joined the Flyers in 2019 after nine seasons in San Jose.
The blueliner was traded by the Flyers to the New York Rangers ahead of the postseason last year, reaching the Eastern Conference final. He re-joined the Flyers on the one-year deal last summer.
Braun posted 34 goals and 199 points over 842 games during his NHL career.