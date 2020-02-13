Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick is making good progress and there's a chance he will start practicing full-time with the team on Monday according to general manager Chuck Fletcher.

He added that Patrick is still not ready for contact but is doing much better.

The former No. 2 overall pick has not played yet this season as he continues to battle a migraine disorder. Patrick said in December that he plans to play again at some point this season.

Patrick, 21, scored 13 goals and posted 31 points in 72 games last season. He has 26 goals and 61 points in 145 games with the team.

The Flyers enter play Thursday night at 31-17-9, good for fifth place in the Metropolitan Divison.