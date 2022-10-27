The Philadelphia Flyers claimed winger Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the New York Islanders on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who was placed on waivers Wednesday, has appeared in one game this season with the Islanders, when he was minus-1 against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 13.

Philadelphia claims Kieffer Bellows off waivers from the N.Y. Islanders. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 27, 2022

Bellows re-signed with the Islanders as a restricted free agent in August on a one-year, $1.2 million contract and is scheduled to be an RFA again next summer.

He scored six goals and posted 19 points in 45 games last season.

A first-round pick of the Islanders in 2016, Bellows has 11 goals and 25 points in 68 career games.

Christopher Gibson of the Seattle Kraken and Ben Harpur of the New York Rangers were also placed on waivers Thursday to register their new contracts, which were both signed earlier in the day.