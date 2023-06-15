The Philadelphia Flyers added former player John LeClair to their hockey operations department as a special advisor on Thursday.

LeClair, 53, played 10 years with the Flyers from 1995-2004 where he was a first-team all-star twice, a second-team all-star three times, and represented the Flyers at the NHL All-Star Game five times.

OFFICIAL: We have named John LeClair to the position of Special Advisor to Hockey Operations. https://t.co/ReyV1q97py — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 15, 2023

He also helped the Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup in 1993.

The 6-foot-3 winger had 406 goals and 819 points in 967 career games split between the Canadiens, Flyers, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

LeClair is the second former Flyer to join the hockey operations department this week after Patrick Sharp was also hired as a special advisor on Tuesday.

"Adding John LeClair to work in conjunction with Patrick Sharp and the rest of our hockey operations group will be a powerful combination with their vast hockey knowledge and a 'team-first' mentality," president of hockey operations Keith Jones said in a statement. "John has been around the NHL and the game for a long time and knows what it takes to bring the core ethics of our foundation to the Philadelphia Flyers."

LeClair will work with Sharp in every aspect of the hockey operations department with a focus on developing Flyer prospects.

The St. Albans, Vermont, native is a member of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame and helped his country to a first-place finish at the World Cup of Hockey in 1996 and a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.