The Philadelphia Flyers hired former player Patrick Sharp as a special advisor to hockey operations on Tuesday.

Sharp, 41, will report directly to general manager Daniel Briere and will be involved in all aspects of hockey operations, with a strong focus on developing prospects, the team said.

The Winnipeg native was selected in the third round, 95th overall by the Flyers in 2001.

Sharp played 15 NHL seasons with the Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars.

He retired after the 2017-18 season having won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Sharp tallied 287 goals and 333 assists in 939 career regular-season games

The Flyers announced Keith Jones as the club's new president in May and removed the interim tag from Briere's position.

Philadelphia went 31-38-13 in 2022-23 and holds the seventh pick in the upcoming draft.