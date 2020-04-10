Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher updated the status of five injured players Friday afternoon.

Defenceman Philippe Myers (right knee patella fracture) and forward Nate Thompson (knee sprain) have both been cleared to play when -- of if -- the NHL returns this summer.

Forward James van Riemsdyk (fractured right index finger) has "full range of motion and good strength" in his right hand. He is expected to be cleared to play within one to two weeks.

Forward Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder) is continuing to work out daily but has not yet been cleared for contact.

Defenceman Samuel Morin is "progressing well" after right knee surgery and is expected to be ready for the 2020-21 season.

The Flyers entered the NHL's March 12 season pause at 41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Washington Capitals.