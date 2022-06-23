The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed goaltender Felix Sandstrom to a two-year, $1.55 million contract.

The 25-year-old recorded a .910 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average with a 0-4-1 record in five games started with the Flyers last season.

Drafted in the third round by the Flyers at the 2015 NHL Draft, Sandstrom has spent most of his time overseas, having played five seasons in Sweden since 2015 compared to four in the AHL before making his NHL debut last year.

He is coming off a one-year, $750,000 contract.

The Galve, Sweden native made his debut last year and has played a total of just five games in the NHL to this point.