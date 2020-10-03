Why American NHL teams could have a leg up on Canadian-based teams in free agency

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed goaltender Brian Elliott to a one-year contract extension worth $1.5M.

In 2019-20, Elliott went 16-7-4 in 31 appearances with a 2.87 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. In the NHL's Return to Play, he appeared in three playoff games, going 1-1 with a 2.15 GAA and .911 save percentage as the Flyers were eliminated in the second round by the New York Islanders.

"Brian is a quality, veteran goaltender who is also an important part of our leadership group. His preparation and work ethic are exemplary," said Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher. "With Brian and Carter, we believe we have a strong goaltending duo who have each had success and work very well with each other."

This will be Elliott's fourth season with the Flyers and 14th in the NHL. He has also had stints with the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames.

"I'm proud to remain with the Flyers," said Elliott. "I believe in this group and I'm excited for the future and what we can do as a team."

A ninth-round pick (291st overall) by the Senators at the 2003 NHL Draft, Elliott is a two-time NHL All-Star (2012, 2015) and was awarded the William Jennings Trophy given to the goaltender with the lowest goals-against average in 2011-12 with the St. Louis Blues when he had a 1.56 GAA and save percentage of .940.