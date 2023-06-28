The Philadelphia Flyers selected Russian forward Matvei Michkov with the seventh pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville.

Touted as one of the most skilled prospects available in the Draft, Michkov is under contract with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League through the 2025-26 season and it is not known when he’ll be available to join an NHL team.

Michkov appeared in 30 games last season in the KHL and scored nine goals with 11 assists.

In 2021-22, he had 30 goals and 51 points in 28 games for St. Petersburg’s junior team.

The Perm, Russia native was named the MVP of the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, leading the tournament with 12 goals and 16 points.

He also starred at the 2021 Hlinka-Gretzky tournament where he helped lead Russia to the gold medal by leading all scorers with eight goals and 13 points.

The 18-year-old was ranked second among international skaters by NHL Central Scouting, finishing behind Leo Carlsson from Orebro HK in Sweden.