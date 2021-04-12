1h ago
Flyers send veteran F Raffl to Capitals
The Philadelphia Flyers are trading left winger Michael Raffl to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a fifth-round pick according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Raffl has three goals and five assists for eight points in 34 games last season.
The 32-year-old has spent the last eight seasons in Philly and recorded a total of 81 goals and 79 assists.
Raffl is a native of Villach, Austria.