Flyers sign D Belpedio to two-year, two-way contract
Louie Belpedio - Getty Images
Published
The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenceman Louie Belpedio to a two-year, two-way contract worth $1.55 million, according to general manager Daniel Briere.
The 27-year-old recorded eight goals and 19 assists in 70 games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season.
Belpedio was originally drafted in the third round (80th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He played four games with the Wild over three seasons, registering two assists.