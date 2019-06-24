The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed defenceman Travis Sanheim to a two-year, $6.5 million contract.

The 23-year-old, who scored nine goals and posted 35 points in 82 games this past season, will carry a cap hit of $3.25 million on his new deal.

"We are very pleased with the progress Travis has made in his young career," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a release. "He is a skilled, two-way defenseman with excellent size and mobility. He is a big part of our present and our future."

Sanheim was drafted in the first round (17th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2014 NHL Draft.

"I'm obviously really excited. It's a big step in my career," Sanheim said. "I'm looking forward to another two years with the Flyers. I'm really excited with the way the team's moving forward and the moves we've made this summer."

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract. The Canadian defenceman has 45 points in 131 NHL games.