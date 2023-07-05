The Philadelphia Flyers signed defencemen Victor Mete and Ronnie Attard on Wednesday.

Mete inked a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level, while Attard signed a two-year deal carrying an average annual value of $850,000. Attard's contract is two-way in the first year and one-way in Year 2.

Mete spent this past season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, posting two assists in 11 games. He also appeared in six AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, going without a point in six games.

The 25-year-old did not receive a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs last week, making him an unrestricted free agent.

A fourth-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2016 draft, Mete has five goals and 45 points in 247 career games with the Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Maple Leafs.

Attard had 12 goals and 32 points in 68 games with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms this past season. He also went without a point in two games with the Flyers.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Flyers in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.