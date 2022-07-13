The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $1.75 million.

The 31-year-old had five goals and 10 points in 61 games last season split between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.

A third-round pick (84th overall) by the Los Angeles Kings at the 2009 NHL Draft, Deslauriers has had NHL stints with the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Ducks and Wild.

In 506 career NHL games, the LaSalle, Que. product has 44 goals and 85 points.