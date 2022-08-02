The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Angels for outfielder Brandon Marsh, according to multiple sources.

In return, the Angels are receiving Double A catcher Logan O'Hoppe.

Phillies acquiring OF Brandon Marsh from Angels for Double A C Logan O’Hoppe, source tells @TheAthletic. On it: @ByRobertMurray — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

Marsh, who is 24 years old, made his MLB debut for the Angels last season. He was drafted in the second round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft.

He has a .226 batting average and eight homeruns in 93 games this season.