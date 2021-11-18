Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has captured the National League Most Valuable Player award for the second time in his career.

Harper hit .309 with 35 homers and 84 RBIs while leading the league with 42 doubles and a .615 slugging percentage.

The 29-year-old also won the award in 2015 as a member for the Washington Nationals.

Harper received 17 first place votes, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto finished second and had six first place votes and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was third and was at the top of two ballots.