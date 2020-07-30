Phillies cancel all activity at home park until further notice

The Toronto Blue Jays' upcoming series in Philadelphia is in doubt after the Phillies reported that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The team said all activity at Citizens Bank Park has been cancelled until further notice.

The Phillies said tests conducted Wednesday returned a positive result for a member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse staff. All players tested negative.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday and a game Sunday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies haven't been in action since Monday's discovery of a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend. The Phillies' four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week.

Major League Baseball said Wednesday that the Blue Jays-Phillies series would go ahead after Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day. An employee who works in the visiting clubhouse had tested positive.

Toronto is scheduled to be the home team in Philadelphia. The Blue Jays are playing home games in their opposition's park until their temporary home in Buffalo, N.Y., is ready on Aug. 11.

The Blue Jays were scheduled to finish a four-game series at Washington on Thursday afternoon. The Nationals were the home team for the first two games.