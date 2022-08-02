David Robertson is returning to the City of Brotherly Love

The Chicago Cubs have dealt reliever David Robertson to the Philadelphia Phillies, according to multiple reports.

Robertson, 37, has a 2.23 ERA with 14 saves in 36 appearances so far this season with the Cubs.

Ben Brown is going to Chicago in the David Robertson trade, sources said. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 2, 2022

The Athletic's Matt Gelb reports High-A pitcher Ben Brown will go to the Cubs in the deal.

Robertson made seven appearances for the Phillies in 2019 before injuring his arm and requiring Tommy John surgery, missing all of 2020. He returned last year with the Tampa Bay Rays and pitched in 12 games and then inked a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Cubs in the off-season.

Robertson began his career with the New York Yankees and spent seven seasons pitching out of their bullpen, making the All-Star team in 2011. He succeeded Mariano Rivera as the Yankees’ closer in 2014 and then signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent that off-season. Robertson then returned to the Yankees in a trade during the 2017 season.

The Birmingham, Ala., native was selected in the 17th round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of the University of Alabama.