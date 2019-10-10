Coming into the season, the Philadelphia Phillies were expected to take the next step and become one of baseball’s elite teams.

It didn’t happen, and it has cost Gabe Kapler his job with the second year manager being fired on Thursday.

Kapler was fired by the Phillies after leading the club to a 81-81 record, leaving the City of Brotherly Love without October baseball for the eighth consecutive season despite an off-season headlined by the addition of Bryce Harper.

"l am grateful to John, the Buck family, Andy, Matt and the entire Phillies organization for giving me the opportunity to lead this team for the last two years," Kapler said in a statement released by the team. "I have tremendous respect for this organization, this franchise and this city. We came into 2019 with very high hopes. We fell short of those, and that responsibility lies with me. The next Phillies manager will inherit a team of talented, dedicated and committed players. There has been nothing more fulfilling in my professional career than the opportunity to work with the players on this team. I will forever value the relationships I developed with them.

"As I move on, I know that this organization is in a great spot and will see a lot of success going forward. My hope is that I helped contribute to a developing culture in the organization that flourishes in the years to come. I've come to care for this franchise and have the best wishes for this group in the future. The passion and devotion of the Phillies fan base both inspired and humbled me daily. It was an honor to grow, develop and learn with this team. I'm looking forward to what the future brings, and I know I'm a better leader and person for having had this opportunity'. "

The 44-year-old Kapler was hired without any managerial experience just eight years after his playing career ended. Between the lines, he spent 12 seasons in the MLB with six different teams, highlighted by a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

Kapler took over from Pete Mackanin as Phillies manager to start the 2018 season.