Noah Syndergaard is heading back to the National League East.

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired the 29-year-old right-hander from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Mickey Moniak, reports The Athletic's Jayson Stark.

Phillies have traded Mickey Moniak and a second prospect to the Angels for Noah Syndergaard, sources tell @TheAthleticMLB — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 2, 2022

Syndergaard spent the entirety of his six-year career prior to this season with the New York Mets.

In 15 appearances this season, Syndergaard is 5-8 with an earned run average of 3.83 and 1.213 WHIP over 80.0 innings pitched. He has struck out 64 batters and walked 22.

Syndergaard becomes the second Phillies' addition from the Angels at the deadline, having previously acquired outfielder Brandon Marsh earlier in the day.

Syndergaard is playing on a one-year, $21 million deal and will be a free agent at season's end.

More to come.