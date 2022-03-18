The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed on a five-year, $100 million deal with free agent Nick Castellanos, according to multiple reports.

Source confirms: Castellanos in agreement with Phillies on five-year, $100M contract.

The 30-year-old is coming off the best season of his career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021, slugging 34 home runs, driving in 100 runs in 138 games and making the National League All-Star Team for the first time.

The Hialeah, Fla., native spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers but was dealt to the Chicago Cubs at the 2019 trade deadline and

began thriving away from pitcher-friendly Comerica Park. He hit 16 homers and posted a 1.002 OPS in 51 games down the stretch that year and parlayed that into a four-year, $64 million deal with the Reds that carried an opt out after two seasons. Now, he’s cashing in once again.

Drafted in the first round (No. 44 overall) by the Tigers in the 2010 MLB Draft, Castellanos made his big league debut as a 21-year-old in September of 2013.