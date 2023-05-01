Bryce Harper is back.

ESPN's Jeff Passan confirms the Philadelphia Phillies have cleared their 30-year-old slugger and he will act as designated hitter on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Only 159 days after Tommy John surgery, two-time MVP Bryce Harper has been cleared to play by the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. A remarkable recovery, shattering expectations he’d return in July. He's expected to be in the lineup starting at designated hitter Tuesday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 1, 2023

Harper, who underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of November, was previously expected back in July. He had missed a significant amount of time last season dealing with the injury.

A native of Las Vegas, Harper is set to enter his 12th big-league season and fifth with the Phillies.

In 99 games last year, Harper batted .286 with 18 home runs, 65 runs batted in and an OPS of .877.

A two-time National League Most Valuable Player (2015 and 2021), Harper spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals, who made Harper the first overall pick of the 2010 MLB Amateur Draft.