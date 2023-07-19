Philadelphia Phillies doctors have recommended Tommy John surgery for top right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter to address a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow, the team announced on Wednesday.

Medical update on Andrew Painter: pic.twitter.com/L4lRv0kC4w — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 19, 2023

Per a medical update released by the team, Painter, 20, has been dealing with the injury since March 2, 2023. He has not pitched in a live game this season, and while he has progressed to throwing bullpen sessions and imaging has shown interval healing, Painter continues to feel pain.

Painter is the 11th-ranked prospect in MLB per MLB.com's list published at the end of June. He pitched 103.2 innings at three minor-league levels last season (A ball, High-A and AA), where he held an earned runs average of 1.56 with 155 strikeouts and just 25 walks.

Originally drafted by the Phillies with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft out of high school, this will be the first Tommy John surgery of Painter's career.

The typical recovery time for the procedure is 10-12 months, which will delay Painter's ascension to the Major Leagues until the 2025 season in all likelihood.