Curtin named coach of the year; Vanney third

Philadelphia's Jim Curtin, who led the Union to their first-ever trophy in hoisting the Supporters' Shield, has been named the 2020 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.

Curtis, a finalist for the 2019 award won by LAFC's Bob Bradley, collected 43.68 percent of the votes cast by MLS clubs' technical staff, players and media.

Orlando City's Oscar Pareja, a winner in 2016 with FC Dallas, got 24.02 percent of the vote while Toronto FC's Greg Vanney, honoured in 2017, received 4.74 percent.

The Union finished the 2020 regular season with the most points per game (2.04) and best regular-season record (14-4-5). Philadelphia went 9-0-0 at Subaru Park, recording the first perfect home record over an entire season in league history.

Philadelphia also allowed a league-low 20 goals this season.

Curtin began his coaching career with the Philadelphia Union academy in 2010. He became a first-team assistant coach in 2012 before taking over as head coach in 2014.

A former MLS all-star during his playing career, he is the fifth man to win the Supporters’ Shield as both player and head coach.

The award is named after Sigi Schmid, the all-time winningest head coach in MLS history, who died in December 2018 at the age of 65.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2020