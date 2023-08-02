Montrezl Harrell's 2023-2024 season appears to be over before it started.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports an MRI on the Philadelphia 76ers revealed a torn ACL and meniscus.

76ers center Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and meniscus after undergoing an MRI Wednesday to assess recent right knee swelling following his offseason workouts. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2023

Harrell had been experiencing swelling in his right knee after offseason workouts.

A native of Tarboro, NC, Harrell spent last season with the Sixers and re-signed with the team on a one-year, $2.89 million deal. In 57 games last year, Harrell averaged 5.6 points on .598 shooting with 2.8 boards over 11.9 minutes a night.

Harrell, who was the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2020, has appeared in 515 career contests over eight seasons with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Sixers.