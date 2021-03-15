Grubauer, Draisaitl, Ehlers named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl and Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Grubauer went 3-1-0 with a 1.24 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and one shutout to guide the Avalanche to six of a possible eight points.

Draisaitl led the NHL last week with nine points (six goals, three assists) to help the Oilers record three wins in four games.

Ehlers had three goals and three assists in three games against the Toronto Maple Leafs as Winnipeg collected five points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.