The Winnipeg jets have placed goaltender Philippe Desrosiers on waivers on Saturday. Nashville Predators defenceman Philppe Myers and Philadelphia Flyers forward Gerry Mayhew were also placed on waivers.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Philippe Myers (NSH), Gerry Mayhew (PHI) and Philippe Desrosiers (WPG). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 19, 2022

Desrosiers, 26, was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Jets on Saturday. In four starts with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, he has posted a 2-1 record with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He was selected in the second round (54th overall) by the Dallas Stars in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Myers, 25, has played 27 games with the predators this season, recording one goal and three assists. The Moncton, NB native was originally signed by the Flyers as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Mayhew, 29, has scored six goals in 25 games with the Flyers this season.

Flyers' forward Ryan Fitzgerald has cleared after being waived on Friday.