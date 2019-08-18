Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres after the fifth inning because of dehydration.

On a hot, muggy afternoon in Philadelphia with a gametime temperature of 90 degrees, Harper was lifted prior to taking the field in the sixth. Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in the off-season, has played in 123 of 124 games this season.

Harper singled in the fourth inning, pulling up abruptly after rounding first base while considering trying for a double, and also slid hard into second base in the frame while breaking up a double play.

Harper also made a strong throw in the top of the fourth, nailing Austin Hedges at second base as he tried to stretch a single into a double.

