TSN's Baseball Insider Steve Phillips believes the Blue Jays should hold off on a fire sale at the trade deadline despite sitting at 26-33 on the season.

There are many names circulating in rumours around the team as they continue to struggle, especially involving players in the last year of their contracts like J.A. Happ.

Speaking to TSN Radio 1050 Toronto on Monday, Phillips was asked about the value of trading other players like Justin Smoak or Aaron Sanchez.

Phillips believes Smoak is not a viable trade option for the Blue Jays considering the first basemen market, in addition to the value of his contract.

"I can understand someone having interest in him," Phillips said. "The interest would be because his contract is still affordable.

"What I found interesting is that there were so many first basemen available on the market between Yonder Alonso, Logan Morrison, Lucas Duda, guys with 37, 38 home runs last year and it seemed like that market was so slow in moving.

"For the Blue Jays, if that have any thought of competing next year, I don’t know how you give up Smoak because to replace him you’re going to have to pay two to three times the money as you’re obligated to pay him now."

As for Sanchez, Phillips discussed the futures of both him and Marcus Stroman with President Mark Shapiro in Spring Training and believes they will both stay put in Toronto.

"I asked Mark Shapiro in spring training about the rebuild and how deep it could go, and if in fact it turned into the season to do it and if Donaldson is not coming back," Phillips said. "I got the sense from him that they still believe that Sanchez and (Marcus) Stroman were part of the short-term and longer term future of the organization."

But to even consider a trade, Phillips argues the timing isn't right for Sanchez, who's struggled this year after missing most of last season due to a blister on his throwing hand.

"I didn’t get the sense that the younger guys would be part of any deal. I don’t think Sanchez will go anywhere and I don’t think this is the time to do it," said Phillips. "He’s not at premium value. Even if he strings together four or five good starts before the deadline, I’m not sure the buyer thinks he’s the guy from 2016 and didn’t suffer blisters and then was shaky to start the year."

The Blue Jays lost two of three games on the weekend after going through a rough May where they finished with a 9-19 record.

Toronto is currently in fourth place in the American League East, 14.5 games back of the first place New York Yankees and 10 games back of the final Wild Card place after just two months into the season.