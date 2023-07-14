Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the Home Run Derby champion. He defeated Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final round to cap an entertaining derby filled with great young players. Arozarena, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Guerrero put on a fun show for the fans and other players. Guerrero’s win comes 16 years after his father won the derby. Pretty good bloodlines.

It is true that Guerrero isn’t having his best season and that he is only on pace for 25 homers. But he did hit 25 homers in three minutes in the final round of the derby. The power is in him, even if he doesn’t always show it.

I truly believe the derby is going to set Guerrero up for a big second half. First, his confidence is high coming out of the All-Star festivities. He has to feel good that he showed he is among the best of the best. Second, his approach during the derby was to hunt the bottom of the baseball and to swing with full force and hit it out of the park. He hit 72 homers in the three rounds en route to the championship. Those swings engrained this approach into his swing processes. I believe that will carry over into his second half and he will finish the season closer to 35 homers.

Guerrero performing at his highest level will elevate the Jays’ offence. Toronto’s bats are going to erupt in the second half. Guerrero makes others in the lineup around him better when he is the explosive hitter that we have seen previously. When he crushes the ball, those around him get meatier pitches to hit because pitchers would rather face anyone other than Guerrero.

So, if Guerrero does what I think he will in the second half, it will be the pitching that may need some attention, not the offence.

Plenty of questions surround Toronto’s pitching ahead of trade deadline

An honest evaluation needs to be done on Alek Manoah and Hyun Jin Ryu, who is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and has said he plans to re-join the team at some point after the All-Star break. The Jays also need to figure out if they have all the right pieces in the bullpen.

Manoah pitched well against the Detroit Tigers last Friday, but I don’t believe that he is out of hot water yet or back to the form that made him a Cy Young finalist last year. He still has a lot to prove. It’s unclear how the All-Star break will affect the progress he made, as he only has one good big-league start since being sent down to the minors. The All-Star break sometimes has a way of changing momentum. It will be a shame if Manoah lets his confidence and adjustments slide through his grasp.

Toronto needs answers on what Manoah will be for the rest of the season, at least a few days before the trade deadline, so they can decide on how aggressively to pursue a top-flight starter by Aug. 1.

The Jays can’t really expect much of anything from Ryu. It’s hard to predict how pitchers who recover from Tommy John surgery will immediately perform. The track record is pretty good for the long term, but it can be inconsistent in the short term. It takes time to rebuild the kind of arm strength and consistency that immediately help a club. Every pitcher is different.

Some members of the bullpen have performed well this season, like Jordan Romano (26 saves) and Erik Swanson, who has been everything the Jays had hoped. He has swing-and-miss stuff and can neutralize lefties with his splitter. The Jays need to keep an eye on the workload of these two key relievers.

Tim Mayza has been excellent from the left side, with a 1.17 ERA. He has yet to give up a home run in his 30.2 innings. Nate Pearson has emerged as a solid option for manager John Schneider in some high-leverage moments. He has been crucial as Yimi Garcia has not been nearly as effective this season as he was a year ago.

The Jays could use another shut-down reliever in the pen. Ideally, I would prefer to see them add a left-hander to add some balance to the late-inning options.

This will be a late-developing trade deadline. There are probably only 10 obvious sellers right now and not all of them have players that would help the Jays. Many other teams are sitting on the bubble, waiting to see how the play coming out of the break before they declare their intention to buy or sell.

Spitting Seeds

- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has had an amazing rookie season so far. He is in the running for NL MVP as well as the leading candidate for the NL Rookie of the Year. But I am very concerned about his health. He had surgery on his right shoulder a few years ago. Twice in the last two weeks he has taken a swing and let go of the bat with his left hand and finished with just his right hand on the bat where his shoulder popped out of socket. He cringed in pain and held his arm close to his body. Carroll has dealt with a shoulder subluxation, which is a partial dislocation. When that happens, the labrum is damaged and becomes more vulnerable to future dislocations. This is the injury that Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered with the Padres that ultimately led to surgery last September. Carroll’s loss would be devastating to the D-Backs.

- The New York Yankees fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson last weekend and replaced him with former big leaguer Sean Casey, who had been working as an analyst at MLB Network. Casey is a good friend and former teammate of manager Aaron Boone. This move shows that Boone has juice in the decision-making process with the Yankees. Casey is as positive, communicative, and experienced as any hitting coach. He hit over .300 in his 12-year MLB career and always had a great approach at the plate. The Yankees are ranked 28th in batting average, ahead of only the Detroit Tigers and Oakland A’s. Casey has his work cut out for him with a lineup loaded with very old and very young hitters.

- The Texas Rangers got off to a great start this season, but they have really cooled off lately. They have gone 17-19 in their past 36 games and are 11-16 in their past 27. Their stranglehold over the top of the AL West may be slipping away. They needed the All-Star break more than any other team to rest, recover, and regroup. I think the Astros will overtake them in the second half and win the division.

- The AL Central and NL Central are also up for grabs as no team seems to be able to separate from the pack. I think the Brewers will win the NL Central because of more quality pitching than anyone else. In the American League Central, I think Terry Francona’s Cleveland Guardians will find a way to outpitch the competition and score just enough to win the division.

- As much as I love the Diamondbacks this season, I believe the experience factor of the Dodgers will allow Los Angeles to surpass the upstart kids from Arizona and win the division again. The Dodgers have had key injuries, but I believe they will look to improve at the trade deadline.

So, my predictions for the playoffs are as follows:

NL East: Atlanta Braves

NL Central: Milwaukee Brewers

NL West: Los Angeles Dodgers

Wild Card #1: Miami Marlins

Wild Card #2: Arizona Diamondbacks

Wild Card #3: Philadelphia Phillies

AL East: Tampa Bay Rays

AL Central: Cleveland Guardians

AL West: Houston Astros

Wild Card #1: Baltimore Orioles

Wild Card #2: Toronto Blue Jays

Wild Card #3: Texas Rangers