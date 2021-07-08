LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner had a season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 points and the Diana Taurasi-less Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 99-90 in overtime on Wednesday night.

It was the 50th career double-double for Griner, who also had five assists and three blocks. Diggins-Smith had eight assists and made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. Sophie Cunningham, who made a career-high four 3-pointers, added 13 points and a career-best seven rebounds for Phoenix (8-9) in place of Taurasi, who didn’t play because of a hip injury.

She warmed up before the game, but didn’t play.

The Aces (14-5) had their four-game win streak snapped and fell a game behind the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm. Las Vegas is two games behind Seattle for the Western Conference spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with two games to play.

Griner scored six consecutive points before Diggins-Smith hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run to open overtime and the Mercury led the rest of the way.