Mercury look to even series with Aces on TSN

The WNBA semifinals are back in action tonight as Kia Nurse and the Phoenix Mercury look to even their best-of-five series with the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 on TSN.

The Aces took Game 1 96-90 on Tuesday night led by the trio of Riquna Williams (26 points), Kelsey Plum (25 points) and Chelsea Gray (17 points and 12 assists) as they combined for 68 points.

For the Mercury, Nurse had a playoff career-high 13 points with four assists. However, it was Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi that paced the Mercury in Game 1. Griner finished the night with 24 points, seven rebounds and assists while Taurasi had 20 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Taurasi, who played 31 minutes on Tuesday, is continuing to deal with an ankle injury. While it has clearly affected her mobility on the court at times, it hasn’t stopped the 39-year-old from producing offensively for her team.

Game 1 didn’t feature much of a matchup between centres Griner and the Aces’ Liz Cambage. Cambage played only nine minutes on Tuesday and got into foul trouble as she continues to work her way back from recently dealing with COVID-19.

After 22- and 20-point performances in the first and second rounds of the playoffs against New York and Seattle, Skylar Diggins-Smith managed only 10 points against the Aces in Game 1.

For the Aces, A'ja Wilson had 15 points and nine rebounds but went just 1-for-5 from the free throw line.

Las Vegas leads the best-of-five series 1-0.