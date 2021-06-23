Report: Paul intends to return for Game 3 vs. Clippers

Phoenix Suns' point guard Chris Paul has reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols and intends to return for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul intends to make his return for Game 3 of WCF against the Los Angeles Clippers barring unforeseen setback, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/UgzGxX4aaZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 23, 2021

Paul, 36, missed the first two games of the Conference finals after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, following Phoenix's sweep of the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns currently lead the Clippers 2-0 after winning Tuesday's game in buzzer-beating fashion. Paul is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 10 playoff games.