1h ago
Report: Paul intends to return for Game 3 vs. Clippers
Phoenix Suns' point guard Chris Paul has reportedly cleared COVID-19 protocols and intends to return for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Clippers 103, Suns 104
Paul, 36, missed the first two games of the Conference finals after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, following Phoenix's sweep of the Denver Nuggets.
The Suns currently lead the Clippers 2-0 after winning Tuesday's game in buzzer-beating fashion. Paul is averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 10 playoff games.