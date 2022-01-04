14h ago
Suns coach Williams clears COVID protocols ahead of matchup with Pelicans
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has cleared the NBA's COVID protocols after missing four games, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Williams, who entered protocols on Dec. 27, will join the team for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
The Suns are currently 28-8 and hold the second-best record in the league, one game back of the Golden State Warriors.