The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a one-year deal with point guard Elfrid Payton, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the New York Knicks, averaging 10.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds.

Payton played 19 games for the Suns in the 2017-18 season after he was acquired from the Orlando Magic.

In 450 career NBA games, Payton has averages of 10.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. He was originally selected 10th overall by the Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft.