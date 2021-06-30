9m ago
Suns eliminate Clippers, advance to NBA Finals
For the first time since 1993, the Phoenix Suns are going to the NBA Finals. Devin Booker and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night.
TSN.ca Staff
Phoenix will now await the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference series that’s tied 2-2. Game 5 goes Thursday night in Milwaukee.
For point guard Chris Paul, it’s a chance to finally play in the NBA Finals for the first time in his 15-year career.
More to come.