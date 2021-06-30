For the first time since 1993, the Phoenix Suns are going to the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals Wednesday night.

Phoenix will now await the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference series that’s tied 2-2. Game 5 goes Thursday night in Milwaukee.

For point guard Chris Paul, it’s a chance to finally play in the NBA Finals for the first time in his 15-year career.

